The 2022-23 Broadway season continues at Walton Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale for the newest show to take the stage… “Hadestown”.

From May 23-28, you’re invited to see two mythic tales: the young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. The winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Grammy Award-winner for Best Musical Theater Album will take you on a journey to the underworld and back.

In addition to the show, add on the cocktail class experience for an extra $49 for the May 25-27 shows. A Walton Arts Center mixologist will prepare specialty cocktails paired with appetizers.