Naomi Osaka’s Continued Success; “Bridgerton” Star Hosts SNL; Kanye & Kim Split; “The Voice” Returns; J Lo’s Cryptic Post – What Happened this Weekend

Things got sizzling hot on Saturday Night Live. Watch as Good Day NWA discusses stories that are burning up the internet!

Dearest Readers, I’m happy to report that the Duke of Hastings made an appearance on Saturday Night Live, and it was a performance you surely won’t forget. Here’s a look at Regé-Jean Page opening monologue. Several cast members joined him Chloe Fineman even dressed as Daphne from the hit show “Bridgerton.” Her impression was spot on. Page reminding folks that he’s just a normal guy. Next week Nick Jonas takes over as host and musical guest.

Naomi Osaka clenching a victory at the Australian Open .Osaka’s win over Jennifer Brady makes this her fourth Grand Slam win. She is the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago. Osaka has won her past 21 matches dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year’s U.S. Open. The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family when she was 3. Osaka was named the 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year.

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2012 and married in 2014 in Florence, Italy. The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years. The couple has four children together.

Here’s something coming to KNWA starting on Monday, March 1. It’s the return of “The Voice.” You’ll see a change in the judges lineup. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are all returning… and so is Nick Jonas. Jonas was a judge during the 18th season. Carter Rubin from Team Gwen was crowned the winner in December. The show will kick off it’s 20th season March 1.

Over the weekend Jennifer Lopez posted a video with her jamming out to Lenny Kravitz. Her caption says: “that Dr. Sunshine Glow, Happy Weekend,” and she has a hashtag… “Shotgun Wedding.” What does this mean? Did she and A-Rod decide to tie the knot? I looked at her stories and didn’t see any other clues. Happy Birthday to her kiddos Emme and Max they turn 13 today.