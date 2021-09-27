National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Hyundai Hope on Wheels

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. More than 15,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year and since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into the advancement of treatments a priority.
Watch as Hyundai dealer and Hope on Wheels Board Member Kevin Reilly joins Good Day NWA, along with childhood cancer survivor Jordyn Hernandez, to share more about National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and how we can all help make a difference in the fight against childhood cancer.
