National Kindergarten Day – Preparing Kids for Their School Debut

The countdown to the end of the school year is on for many students, but it also marks on exciting time for little learners.
April 21 is National Kindergarten Day. Watch as Whitney Wilkins, local kindergarten teacher at Janie Darr Elementary in Rogers joins Good Day NWA to talk about getting little ones ready for their next big step.
Additional Resources:
- Rogers School District
- Springdale School District
- Fayetteville School District
- Bentonville School District
- Fort Smith School District
- Van Buren School District