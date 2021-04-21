National Kindergarten Day – Preparing Kids for Their School Debut

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The countdown to the end of the school year is on for many students, but it also marks on exciting time for little learners.

April 21 is National Kindergarten Day. Watch as Whitney Wilkins, local kindergarten teacher at Janie Darr Elementary in Rogers joins Good Day NWA to talk about getting little ones ready for their next big step.

Additional Resources:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play