Over the weekend Netflix hosted its first ever global fan event called TUDUM. That story is today’s Hot Topic!!!
Dust off your finest regency attire, and prepare to fall in love, here’s an exclusive first look at season 2 of “Bridgerton.” Looks like Viscount Anthony Bridgerton has a new possible love interest, Miss Kate Sharma. Social media has already dubbed the couple “Kanthony.” Fans can expect season two of “Bridgerton” in 2022. TUDUM featured a lot of breaking news, exclusive first looks, trailers, clips and appearances.
It was all virtual and fans got a first look at shows like “Stranger Things 4”, “Money Heist” and more.
Netflix Hosts Global Fan Event: TUDUM
