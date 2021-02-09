Network of Executive Women to Host Inspiring Entrepreneur

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s an event aimed at empowering women to lead in entrepreneurship. The Network of Executive Women is hosting a virtual discussion, and you are invited to hear from Author and Founder of Frey Farms Sarah Frey.

Watch as Sarah joins Good Day NWA to discuss overcoming obstacles throughout her journey, what she has learned during the pandemic, and how she hopes to empower aspiring entrepreneurs.

Network of Executive Women Presents Sarah Frey

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play