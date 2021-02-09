Network of Executive Women to Host Inspiring Entrepreneur

It’s an event aimed at empowering women to lead in entrepreneurship. The Network of Executive Women is hosting a virtual discussion, and you are invited to hear from Author and Founder of Frey Farms Sarah Frey.
Watch as Sarah joins Good Day NWA to discuss overcoming obstacles throughout her journey, what she has learned during the pandemic, and how she hopes to empower aspiring entrepreneurs.
Network of Executive Women Presents Sarah Frey
- Tuesday, Feb. 16
- 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Free Virtual Event