New Airlines & New Routes at XNA – What You Need to Know

XNA is offering new destinations adding more locations for you and your family to visit and the best thing is… the price!
Watch as Alex English from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport joins Good Day NWA with details on new routes, new airlines, and the perfect summer destinations available at XNA.
New XNA Routes & Airlines:
- Frontier: Las Vegas (starting August 13)
- Allegiant: St. Pete/Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Austin, Houston (starting November 19)
- Breeze Airways: Tampa, New Orleans, San Antonio