New App Charts Top Romantic Movies

Who doesn’t love a good romance movie… especially for valentine’s day!? But with the endless number of romantic movies and rom coms to choose from, which ones top the list as our favorites? Thanks to a popular app, now we know the answer!

Watch as Ashley Fauset, COO of Stardust joins Good Day NWA to count down the Top 5 Romantic Movies according to Stardust and find out how you can join in the conversation!

“Stardust is the leading for TV and movie fans to come together to rate and create their favorite watchlists, and react to their favorite movies and TV shows,” Fauset said.