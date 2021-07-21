New Art Exhibit; Virtual Ballet Premiere; Education Expo – Happening in NWA

Reminder that we will not have Good Day NWA shows during the Olympics, but in the spirit of keeping you informed of events happening in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, here are some events you can look forward to during our break sponsored by Sunkist.

INTO+VIEW Art Gallery and Studios, will begin its Guest Artist Series taking place July 23–July 29. An opening reception for the artwork of Poulose Kollamparambil Joseph is planned for Sunday, July 25 at 4:00 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public. INTO+VIEW Art Gallery and Studios mission is to bring into view under-represented artists of color, women, and those of advanced age. ,

Here’s a virtual event happening on Friday, July 23 Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is continuing the virtual events they started during the pandemic where you can join a guided gallery tour via Zoom for a virtual look at 3 artworks in 30 minutes! Guides will encourage exploration and conversation during these tours. This event will happen from 11:30 a.m. – Noon. If you miss this virtual tour, they are offering others each Friday throughout the month of July.

In May, NWABT dancer Kerridwyn Schanck created, staged, and presented her second choreographic work for NWA Ballet Theatre during Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere 2021 with fellow company members Lilly Hill and Justin Rainey performing. We invite you to tune in next Thursday, July 29th at 7:00p for the virtual premiere of Café of Old Dreams. The will make that performance available on their YouTube channel.

Calling all teachers, administrators, and staff at any Washington County school including PreK, K-12, and higher education institutions. You are all invited to join in on the Washington County Education Expo happening Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. You can enjoy an afternoon full of vendor booths, door prizes, food vendors, and swag bags full of discounts to local businesses!