New Art Exhibits & Classes; A Pinball Tournament; An Outdoor Music Festival

The Momentary in Bentonville is always presenting the best art exhibits and they have a new exhibit you can check out on your next visit. Kenny Rivero’s “The Floor is Crooked” is a solo show investigating the painter’s artistic practice and themes that have been present in his work over the last decade – themes of American identity, cultural expectations, race, and masculinity. You can see “The Floor is Crooked” for free now through October 24.

Pinpoint, Fayetteville’s Pinball Bar, is finally able to bring back a fan favorite event… their Pinball Tournament. Traditionally, this event has taken place on the last Tuesday of the month – they had to take a hiatus because of the pandemic, but it’s officially back. The event is also a partnership with Fossil Cove Brewing Company who will be providing their seasonal blueberry cream ale if you’re interested. The tournament has two brackets, Amateur and Pro and the organizers say they want to make sure everyone has fun. That event kicks off on Tuesday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Also happening on Tuesday, June 29, it’s not to late for you to improve your art skills. You can join art instructor Hannah Jeremiah for a zoom class presented by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Attendees of the class will learn how to sketch using graphite. The event is free with registration. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum has plenty of free programming offered throughout the summer.

Speaking of free classes, here’s one happening tomorrow morning presented by the Rogers Public Library. Little learners can join Animalogy for a virtual event where you will learn about different animals and how they communicate with their tails! The event is presented for free over google meet and it will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

The Spaceberry Music Festival is set to kick off on Thursday at the farm campground in Eureka Springs. And there are plenty of ways you can participate. Here are some things to know: There are one, two and three day passes available. Campsites are available on a first come, first served basis. Pets must be kept on a leash. And their food vendors have been selected in compliance with food and safety guidelines.