New Art, Juneteenth Celebrations, & Mariachi Music – Happening in NWA

We wanted to give a quick shout out to something that’s happened in Centerton. The Centerton Little League recently held their closing ceremonies for their spring baseball and softball leagues. This was the second season of Centerton Little League. The pandemic affected the last year’s ceremonies, so this year the league was thrilled to give the players an opportunity to participate in a parade and award recognition ceremony. The Centerton Mayor even came out to throw the Closing Pitch! The league is also now taking registration for their first ever baseball and softball Fall Ball games.

Now on view in Crystal Bridges’ North Forest you can see Rashid Johnson’s “The Bruising: For Jules, The bird, Jack and Leni.” The art is both an outdoor sculpture and a living greenhouse. Johnson is known for using a range of everyday objects, including live plants, books, records, shea butter, soap, and CB radios, that reference his childhood, and Black culture. The museum’s Trails and Grounds team worked with Johnson to identify a collection of native and non-native plants to be featured within this pyramidal structure. The structed is free to view with no ticket required, and again – you can find it in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges.

As we’ve previously mentioned, the University of Arkansas has partnered with several local organizations for their Juneteenth celebrations and events including one happening virtually on Thursday. You can join a panel discussion where participants will hear the panelist discuss race, racial discrimination, and racial trauma in the Black Community. The panelist will provide strategies on ways to navigate social injustices in our community and provide tools to help families have “the talk” with their children. The event is free and registration is open.

Finally, in case you missed it, Tula Restaurant on the square in downtown Fayetteville recently kicked of their Summer Mariachi Series. If you missed their first event, don’t worry! There are several other Mariachi nights planned throughout the summer including a couple of nights where the music will be paired with a private tasting for a ticketed event. If you haven’t been to Tula, you can expect everything from street tacos to mole poblano, flavors that stretch across the vast landscape of Mexican cuisine and traditions using locally sourced ingredients.