New Movies; Buffalo Bills Troll NE Patriots; Child Opera Prodigy is Golden – Hot Topics

Let’s kick things off with some movie news. Denzel Washington is back in the director’s chair for “A Journal for Jordan.” It’s based off the 2009 New York Times Best-Seller by Dana Canedy and follows the love story between Canedy and Army Veteran Charles M. King. Dana gifted Charles with a journal to write to their son while he was deployed. “A Journal For Jordan” stars Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams, and hits theaters Christmas Day

The third installment of the “Kingsman” franchise is an origin story. “The Kings Man,” is set during World War I where one man races against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds from plotting a war that could destroy humanity. “The King’s Man” is in theaters today and features an all star cast Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans to name a few.

The Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 26 and Bills fans are making their presence known in Massachusetts. Check out the Billboard in Foxborough, just outside of Gillette Stadium. It boasts “Back to Back Best Fans in Football” along with the Bills’ logo. The back-to-back reference recognizes Bills fans for winning Fox Sports NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket for the 2nd year in a row. Sunday’s game is considered a pivotal AFC East showdown with New England a game and a half ahead of Buffalo.

You may remember Victory Brinker the nine-year-old opera singer from “America’s Got Talent.” She made history as the first contestant in the show’s history to receive the golden buzzer from all four judges. She’s been quite busy since the show ended, and now has a Christmas EP out, “The Wonder of Christmas.” She says her favorite song on the album is “Silent Night,” because “our world needs to be a bit more peaceful and calm.” “The Wonder of Christmas” is available on all digital platforms.

