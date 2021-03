It’s a family affair for these guests. Three brothers have come together to compose original music and visual projects. They create unique ambient, electronic music influenced my cinematic scores.

Watch as Ryan, Connor and Cuinn Brogan from “Modeling” join Good Day NWA to talk about their new music and video. Despite a difficult pandemic year, the band have continued to work on new music. “We put out three singles. We’ve been working on an EP that’s gonna be out this coming year,” Ryan said.