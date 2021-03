Who doesn’t love a good musical? Add in an uplifting story and you might just have a fan for life!

Watch as the one and only Sherri Shepherd (The View, The Masked Singer, The Jamie Foxx Show, Call Your Mother) joins Good Day NWA to talk about her new movie “A Week Away” that is headed Netflix on Friday, March 26. Speaking about her role in the film, Shepherd said “They told me you get to sing and dance. And, I went ‘WHAT!?!’ I’m doing it!”