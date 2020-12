We know our community is giving. There are so many non-profits that give their time to raise funds to make sure NWA is truly a great place to live

Recently Leah Jacobs and Tie Velasco decided to bring the organization 100 Women to Northwest Arkansas with the aim of raising funds to support non-profits in our region. Watch as Good Day NWA chats with Leah about her reasons for starting the organization and how you can help them accomplish their goal.