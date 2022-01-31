Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

You can join CASA of Northwest Arkansas at Ozark Been Company in Rogers for a charity spotlight called “Drink Beer, Do Good.” Once a month, in partnership with local organizations, Ozark Beer Company is inviting those organizations into their taprooms and share their missions with their guests. $1 from every alcoholic purchase for that day will be given back to the organization. The event supporting CASA is today from one to eight p-m.

Tickets are on-sale right now for another production at Arts Live Theatre. It’s called “HAMMERED: A Thor and Loki Play.” Check out the plot – As Thor struggles with the stress of final exams, his brother Loki finds himself under a different sort of pressure. Neither are beneath pranks in the endless competition for their parents’ favor. But underneath all the thunder and mischief, these two Princes of Asgard discover a bond that will last millennia. The play is happening this February 4 – 13. All shows are at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville