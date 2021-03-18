New Art to Enjoy & National Recognition for Fayetteville – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including great news for art lovers and some major recognition for one Northwest Arkansas city.

The city of Fayetteville picked up some recognition in Southern Living magazine as it was named one of “The South’s Best Cities on the Rise” for 2021. The magazine called Fayetteville a “dream for both art and nature lovers” referencing the many art spaces, bike-friendly trails, and the Dickson Street entertainment district.

During the lunch hour, All Saint’s Episcopal Church in Bentonville is hosting a virtual event called “Continuing the Conversation” where the topics of conversation focus on social justice. You can join them via zoom from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. All they ask from attendees is that that you come with a willingness to listen and share respectfully. This is a recurring monthly event, so if you miss it today, we have details on our website about when it will happen again.

In case you missed it, the city of Fort Smith welcomes a new state-of-the-art, arts facility for children. The Community School of the Arts held a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 17. Founder Rosilee Russell says the 30-thousand square foot facility will be home to a 350-seat performance hall for dance, culinary, and theater programs. She says she’s excited to be able to leave a legacy for the next generation. The new facility is expected to be finished by 2022. The school has a goal is to raise 3-million dollars in pledges this year.

The Momentary in Bentonville has announced their summer exhibitions and a new outdoor art installation. One of those – Abigail DeVille’s “Light of Freedom” becomes viewable on Thursday, March 25 and will be up all the way through July 25. The 13-foot-tall sculpture references the Statue of Liberty’s torch encased in scaffolding and filled with found objects.

