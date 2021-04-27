News for Business Professionals; A Virtual Event for Artists; U of A Alum Wins Award – What You Need to Know

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

Are you looking to elevate your game as a business professional? Startup Junkie invites you to join them for a free, lunch-hour virtual conversation on the traits business professionals can focus on to help grow themselves and their teams. If you are interested in attending, all you need to do is register to receive access to the event.

Speaking of business professionals, the National Black MBA Association is a national organization that is looking to expand to Northwest Arkansas – noting that the nearest chapter to our region is over three-hours away in Kansas City. The organization is one of the largest non-profits advocating for minority business professionals year-round. If you’re interested in becoming a member, email Vonnice Boone, MBA at Vonnice.Boone@walmart.com.

The entire state of Arkansas is invited to a Facebook Live event happening on Wednesday, April 28. The Arkansas Arts Council is hosting a virtual conversation where their arts-in-education program manager will talk with poet, author, activist and digital creative Orlando Kendricks, Sr., during “Art on Arkansas,” a livestream show highlighting artists of Arkansas. This virtual event will take place on April 28 at 1:00 p.m.

In case you missed it, congrats are in order for University of Arkansas Rachel Lynett who recently won the 2021 Yale Drama Series Prize. Her play “Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)” took home the top honors. The work was chosen from thousands of entries by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel. The annual competition is open to emerging playwrights who submit original, unpublished, full-length English language plays. Kudos, Rachel!