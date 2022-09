“What’s Next? Creating Your Next Normal” is the theme of a one-of-a-kind event happening in Rogers.

NextUp NWA is hosting a Walmart Women’s Empowerment Summit on Thursday, September 22. A one-of-a-kind, half-day learning event focusing on relevant topics and important causes for business leaders.

Carol Vella with NextUp joins Good Day NWA to talk about what to expect at this event.