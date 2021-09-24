“No Tears Suite” Pays Tribute to the Little Rock Nine

A beautiful musical partnership is coming to Fayetteville paying tribute to the Little Rock Nine.

Watch as Kelley Hurt, Christopher Parker, and Bryan Hembree join Good Day NWA with details on the No Tears Suite and where you can join them either in person or virtually.

No Tears Suite

  • Friday, September 24
    Fayetteville Public Library
    Doors at 7:00 p.m.
    Concert at 8:00 p.m. | TICKETS
  • Saturday, September 25
    Historic Vernon AME Church
    Doors at 6:30 p.m.
    Concert at 7:30 p.m. | TICKETS
    Livestream Available

