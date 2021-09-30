“No Time To Die” Premiere, Man Captures Gator Plus More Trending Stories

From the new Bond film red carpet to a viral video of an alligator, here’s a look at a few trending stories.

Daniel Craig, Jason Momoa, Judi Dench, Jonathan Majors, Finneas O’connell, Billie Eilish and members of the royal family were all decked out for the UK premiere of the newest Bond film, “No Time To Die”. Craig will make his final appearance as James Bond. The movie was delayed two years due to the pandemic and now will be opening in theaters around the world next week. In “No Time To Die” Bond finds himself

on hot pursuit of a mysterious villain who is armed with a dangerous new technology.

Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. If you remember from the first film, Hardy’s character is an investigative reporter whose body is taken over by an alien symbiote…Venom.

In the new film, Hardy must face off against a new enemy, Carnage, an alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady

played by Woody Harrelson. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is in theaters Friday, October 1.

A man in Florida managed to trap an unwanted guest…the trespasser was an alligator. Watch as the man apparently armed with nothing more than a trash can manages to steer the reptile into the bin.

Once the lid was closed, he hauled the trash can to a much safer place for both of them, opened the bin and ran. The gator was released near a lake.

No winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, that’s according to the game’s website.

The winning numbers were “02, 07, 11, 17 and 32” with the Powerball “11.” The next drawing will be Saturday, October 2, the estimated jackpot is $620-million.