“Nog It Off, Y’all” – Annual Competition Returns to Fayetteville

What has become a tradition in Fayetteville is returning for another year!
The Annual Nog Off Competition is back, and it’s just in time too as today, December 1, begins National Egg Nog Month. Watch as Bo Counts (Pinpoint – Fayetteville) and Jennifer Wilson (Walton Arts Center) join Good Day NWA with details on this egg-cellent competition.
- Holidaze at Walton Arts Center
- Monday, December 6
- 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- $15 for an egg nog flight
- Benefits the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance