Nominate Your Favorite Restaurant; Call for Artists; Pick Up Where You Play – Happening in NWA

Let’s kick it off with a call for art! “Dia de Muertos: A Cultural Interpretation of the Times” is an upcoming exhibition, hosted in partnership by Arts One Presents, the Latin Arts Organization of Arkansas, and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Artist applications to participate in this project must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22. This cultural exhibition will open November 6, 2021 and will be on view through December 4, 2021. If you are an artist, get those applications turned in!

Time is running short to submit nominations for the 2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage. The nomination window for the program’s sixth year will be closing on October thirty-first. Individuals can nominate in categories that recognize legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events that celebrate food heritage from every part of our state. Winners will be chosen by a special committee of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies, and food authors.

Huge congratulations are in order! You’re looking at the newest cohort of the Artist 360 program, which seeks to create a place where artists and the creative economy thrive. Along with direct grants to selected artists, Artists 3-60 offers professional development, one-on-one coaching sessions, peer networking opportunities, retreats for participants, and a new artists showcase event. Congrats to all of the recipients.

Here’s a reminder that the NWA Stormwater Program is inviting you to do your part and remove litter from area waterways. Pick Up Where You Play is a multi-city, multi-day, litter clean-up that started in September and continues through the end of October. There is a clean up scheduled for the morning of Saturday, October 23 at Shiloh Square in Springdale. Plus, the city of Bentonville has cleanup supplies available through the end of the month. And Rogers has placed kiosks at various locations around the city with litter removal supplies until October 31.