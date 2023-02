Women’s History Month is right around the corner in march, offering the

perfect time to consider how we can recognize women making a difference in our state.

Watch as Wendy Johnson, who serves as the 1st Vice President on the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas’s Board of Directors, joins Good Day NWA to talk about a special opportunity the WFA has to help you honor and celebrate women in Arkansas.

Nominations for the Top 100 Women of AR list are open through March 17.