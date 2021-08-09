Nonprofit Funding Help, a New T2 Show, Cycling Events, & a Free Night at the Botanical Garden – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

Non-profits looking to hit the ground running this fall with a new grant, might want to take advantage of the virtual event that the Fayetteville Public Library is presenting this evening. The event is called “Find It, Fund It for Nonprofits” and helps match grantseekers with funders using the library foundation’s online directory. This virtual event will take place tonight from six to seven p-m. Registration is required.

Get ready to fall in love with “American Mariachi,” a hilarious and heartwarming new music-filled comedy about Lucha and her cousin’s radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band. This new show features a cast of talented actors and musicians, and TheatreSquared’s largest set ever built. Tickets are on sale right now to attend the show either in-person or virtually. Theatre-Squared is presenting “American Mariachi” through August 29.

Happening Tuesday night, you can enjoy a free entry into the Botanical Garden Of The Ozarks. Terrific Tuesday Nights is happening each Tuesday through the end of the month, from 5:oo p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This family-friendly series allows the Northwest Arkansas community and beyond to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings. The garden has updated their mask policy due to the recent rise in covid-19 cases.

The Natural State Criterium Cycling Series has returned to Northwest Arkansas and you only have two more chances to watch and support the racers or maybe even participate. The remaining events are set to take place in Springdale on August 11 and 18. The Natural State Criterium Series are high energy, spectator-friendly races on a closed course in downtown Springdale.