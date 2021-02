A haunted hotel in a small town provides the backdrop for a spooky new show on the Disney Channel, and an actor from Northwest Arkansas is featured in the show!

Watch as Good Day NWA visits with Adam Henslee about playing camp counselor “Keith” in the show “Secrets of Sulphur Springs.” Young and aspiring actors will find inspiration from Adam’s story of the perseverance and determination that led him to a role on the show.