Northwest Arkansas Council Steps Up to Provide Multiple Free Vaccination Clinics

The Northwest Arkansas Council’s Health Care Transformation Division is offering the opportunity for Arkansans to get vaccinated by holding free Clinics on Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16, and subsequent clinics through weekly throughout the middle of June 2021.

Watch as the Northwest Arkansas Council Executive Director of Health Care Transformation, Ryan Cork, joins Good Day NWA to talk about these clinics, who is eligible, and which vaccine will be administered.

NWA Council Vaccination Clinics

  • Thursday, April 15
  • 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • NWA Mall | Fayetteville
  • Friday, April 16
  • 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • JB Hunt HQ | Lowell

Good Day Video

