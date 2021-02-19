Northwest Arkansas Reaches National Spotlight with Go-to Restaurants – What You Need to Know

Snapple sponsors this snap shot of what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas including great news for several NWA restaurants.

Four Northwest Arkansas restaurants have been named among Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021, according to a blog post from the review site. Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson tops the list locally, coming in at No. 18 in the country. Havana Tropical Grill in Rogers placed 52nd on the list, Sushi House in Bentonville ranked 81st, and Khana Indian Grill in Fayetteville snatched the 89th spot. The review site said it asked its users which spots they couldn’t wait to return to in 2021. Wright’s Barbecue is no stranger to the list. They were also named on last year’s Top 100.

Sticking with restaurant news, a north Fayetteville brewery and restaurant has reopened for business. Apple Blossom Brewing Company had closed last summer, but has now officially reopened under new ownership. They have been closed a couple of days due to the snowstorm, but the brewery is ready for customers again with a totally re-vamped menu.

It’s Black History Month and The Northwest Arkansas MLK Council is partnering with The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church to explore the role of the black church in the fight for justice and equality. This virtual community conversation will take place this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and will feature a diverse panel of local church leaders and others from across the country. There are multiple ways you can join virtually and we will put a link over on our website.

If you want to wind down this weekend, how about listening to some poetry. The Open Mouth Literary Center features monthly readings and they have posted a recent poetry reading online and it’s absolutely free to watch and enjoy. The video features reading from seven poets. It is also closed-captioned and includes a sign-language interpretation to reach maximum accessibility.