Photographer Michael Bradley joins Good Day NWA all the way from New Zealand. Michael’s “Puaki” exhibit of the Māori People’s facial tattoos or Tā Moko has garnered international acclaim and he is presenting a special event in partnership with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Mr. Bradley talks about how intimate the process was to create this display and how personal the tattoos are to the Māori culture. You can see Michael Bradley’s webinar, buy registering here.