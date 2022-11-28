An original play by Lynette and Steve Unger finds a family dealing with the trials and tribulations of war.
Watch as Lynette & Steve along with NWA Audio Theater actors Anna Adams & Robbie Prettyman join Good Day NWA with details and provide a short performance.
Performances:
- December 1 & 2 | 7:00 p.m.
- Immanuel Baptist Church – 800 S. Pleasant St. Springdale
- December 3 | 2:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville Public Library – 401 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville
- December 3 | 7:00 p.m.
- Christ Community Church – 101 W. Mountain St. Fayetteville
- December 4 | 3:00 p.m.
- 1st Presbyterian Church – 100 S. Gutensohn Rd. Springdale