Events celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King are happening across the region. Over the weekend, the NWA MLK Council hosted its 27th annual Recommitment celebration. The event featured music from Philander Smith College and a fireside chat from Dr. Cornel West, who reminded the audience not to forget Dr. King’s dream. On Monday, the council will host its Freedom March and vigil at 12:00 p.m. at the University of Arkansas Faulkner Center.



The annual Springdale MLK Day Celebration returns for its 6th year.

Happening Monday at 11:30 am, there is a march taking place from Luther George Grove St. Park that will end at The Jones Center. The community will then be treated to a visual timeline of the life of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. starting with his younger years and moving throughout his life. There will be a performance and light refreshments. The Jones Center space will be open to the public from 12:30 pm-4:00 pm.

Vision boards are a creative way to set your intentions for the year and put them on display. The Bentonville Library and Friends Foundation is hosting an art workshop with vision boards on January 19th starting at 5:00 p.m. The workshop is designed for teens in grades 7 through 12. All art skill levels are welcome. Participants will create their own unique artwork representing their goals, plans, and dreams for the year.

A unique experience is coming to NWA welcoming all women. The inaugural Dovetail NWA event is happening on January 19th at TheatreSquared. Dovetail NWA is a gathering that seeks to develop a more profound and meaningful connection with women in our community.

There will be workshops, a social hour, light lunch, and more. Tickets are limited.

If one of your goals for the year includes working on personal branding, listen up. Woman-Run is hosting a free event following Dovetail NWA event at TheatreSquared on Thursday featuring the CEO of INTERFORM, Robin Atkinson. Starting at 5:30 p.m. Robin will share how being authentic brings value to your brand. Woman-run is an initiative of Wright Lindsey Jennings to support women entrepreneurs in our state.

Save the date for Friday, January 20th. That’s when Arkansas Public Theatre will host its season 38 announcement event at the historic Victory Theatre in downtown Rogers.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Food and drinks from Torchy’s Tacos will be served between 6:50 p.m. and the announcements will follow at 7:00 p.m. The event also features the opportunity for special pricing towards memberships and sponsorships that will be available for a limited time.

Tickets for Seasonleaks are on sale now for $10.