Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper Zero Sugar Flavor Variety Pack.



If you’re looking to start the weekend a little early, might I recommend a joint concert featuring the brothers Shreve. Benjamin Del Shreve and Randall Shreve will take the stage March 17 at George’s Majestic Lounge for a special Saint Patrick’s Day performance. Both brothers have picked up several accolades in their respective careers and tonight – they are performing together. Rachel Ammons will be the opening act. Doors open at seven and Rachel will kick things off around 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at twelve dollars.

“Art in Fashion” is an art exhibition By Cheryl Kellar that being presented by Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Public Library. Water Media Artist Cheryl Kellar explores fashion in the daily lives of New Yorkers and Northwest Arkansans alike. You can see the exhibit until March 31, but Saturday, March 31 is the artist reception. The reception was to originally take place in earlier in the month, but was rescheduled due to weather. This is your chance to meet and speak with the artist. Small bites and wine will be served.

Looking for a family friendly, affordable way to kick off Spring Break? NWA Comic Con returns to Rogers this weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday. The main Comic Con in San Diego has been virtual the last couple of years, but this one is in-person and it’s right in our back yard. The event will will bring together a diverse group of special guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family-friendly environment. Pre-sale tickets start at twenty dollars and full weekend passes are just thirty bucks!

The Open Mouth is a Fayetteville-based Literary Center featuring monthly readings and workshops, retreats, festivals, residencies, and classes more. They want you to apply to their Summer Retreat which will be hosted virtually this summer in June. Applications are open now through March 25. The weekend is full of community-building, writing, and one-on-one discussions.

With all the hype around biking in the region, you might be thinking where do I even get started. Trailblazers + ETHIC wants to help. They are offering free or low-cost Community Classes. These classes will be 1-3 hour sessions designed to teach adults a skill or particular set of skills to help them ride bikes with confidence. The first two classes will be held at Pedal it Forward in Rogers, Arkansas on April 4th and 18th.

*Sponsored Content