NWA Downtown’s Are Booming; One Local Musician Receives International Attention – What You Need to Know

You might remember that last month we mentioned that the City of Fayetteville was asking the public to help name the planned Fayetteville Arts Corridor. Well, the finalists have been selected and community voting is underway for the new name. According to the website for the project, the five names in contention include The Ramble, Tanglewood Corridor, The Revery, The Tangle, and Tanglewood Artery. Voting is set to close on March 31, and the new name will be announced shortly after that date.

Sticking with downtown Fayetteville news the city did vote to approve building a parking deck off Dickson Street to replace the parking lot that’s set to be redeveloped as part of the Cultural Arts Corridor project. The parking deck will be built on the site currently known as the Depot Lot, where the Bank of Fayetteville’s train bank and Arsaga’s at the Depot are located. The deal is set to close on April 1. Officials said construction of the deck could begin sometime in June, and should take 12-14 months to complete.

Speaking of downtowns – check this out. Everyone is getting in on the March Madness Bracket Fun and the city of Bentonville has advanced to the “Elite 8” of the Strongest Town competition. After knocking off Norfolk, Virginia in the Round One, Bentonville now takes on Kenmore, Washington. You still have time to get your vote in. Voting closes at noon on Thursday, March 25.



Finally, let’s give a shout out to local musician Willi Carlisle who we’ve had on the show several times. He recently received international attention when he was featured in the British publication “The Guardian” calling him quote the greatest Americana artist you’ve never heard of end quote. You can pre-order Willi’s new record right now.