The Arkansas Razorback Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for their first game in the SEC tournament this afternoon. They will be taking on the LSU Tigers for the third time this season. LSU beat Missouri to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals against the Hogs. Arkansas beat LSU twice already in the regular season, but the Tigers are hungry for another stab at the Razorbacks. The Arkansas-LSU game will tip off around 1:00 p.m. today.

The Fayetteville Film Fest is presenting the “best of the 2021 fest” films at Walton Arts Center on Saturday, March 12. The night features several award-winning films from the 2021 festival. The event will feature short films, narrative films, and documentaries. Jurors reviewed submissions from filmmakers and selected five titles for inclusion in this showcase. The films will be screened in two blocks with a 15-minute intermission. The event is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are just $15.

After a weekend of nearly sold out performances at Arts Live Theatre, they will return March 11 – 13 for another round of performances of the show “Lord of the Flies.” Tickets start at $10. Keep your eyes on social media for the latest on the performances as times are subject to change due to the weather.

Squabbling siblings who reached the pinnacle of academic achievement, but as adults, they’re epic failures! We’re talking about TheatreSquared’s show “Tiger Style!” we had the chance to visit with the stars Hyunmin & Stephanie. Now, you have the opportunity to meet the case. Sunday, March 13 afternoon after the 2:00 p.m. matinee at roughly 4:30 p.m., TheatreSquared is hosting a conversation with the actors. Here’s your chance to ask everything you want to know about the show! This event is free to the public.

NWA Fashion Week is officially underway, there are a few tickets left for the show on Friday, March 11. Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel will serve as emcee on Friday along with Tony Waller. Jaclyn House will emcee the events on Saturday night.

