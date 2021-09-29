The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has been nourishing the community for more than 30 years. The organization’s commitment to fighting hunger is continuing with a new program in the works. Watch as
President\CEO Kent Eikenberry and Director of Programs Sabrina Thiede join Good Day NWA to talk about Feed Rogers.
NWA Food Bank To Open Feed Rogers Pantry
