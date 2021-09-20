NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival Returns to In-Person Annual Celebration

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each year, from September 15 through October 15 our country and our community celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, putting a spotlight on achievements, culture and contributions of Hispanic American Champions.

Watch as Michelle Cothern-Smith (Fayetteville Chamber) and the man the myth the legend…Al “Papa Rap” Lopez join Good Day NWA with details on Fayetteville’s annual celebration.

NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival

  • Sunday, September 26
  • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Fayetteville Square
  • Live Music
  • Dance Contest
  • Parade
  • Food & More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Trending Stories