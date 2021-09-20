NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival Returns to In-Person Annual Celebration

Each year, from September 15 through October 15 our country and our community celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, putting a spotlight on achievements, culture and contributions of Hispanic American Champions.
Watch as Michelle Cothern-Smith (Fayetteville Chamber) and the man the myth the legend…Al “Papa Rap” Lopez join Good Day NWA with details on Fayetteville’s annual celebration.
NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival
- Sunday, September 26
- 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Fayetteville Square
- Live Music
- Dance Contest
- Parade
- Food & More