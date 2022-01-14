NWA MLK Council Plans Virtual Recommitment Ceremony

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Josh Duggar Trial
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives as omicron surges around the country
Fauci says it is not clear yet if people will need yearly boosters
Centennial Park announces closure ahead of Cyclo-cross World Championships
J.B. Hunt announces plan to integrate autonomous driving technology
Weather
Closings and Delays 🏫
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Weather Maps 🗺️
Allergy Report 🤧
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Bowl Bound
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
China 2022
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Safety Tracy Revels Visiting Arkansas on Saturday, Hoping for Offer
Top Stories
Arkansas’ D-line, Both Current and Future, Could Get Better in Coming Days, Other Prospect Day Tidbits
Musselman Has Surgery; Will Miss Upcoming Games
Arkansas Set to Host First Prospect Day on Saturday
Gymbacks Welcome Tigers for First-Ever Meet at Bud Walton Arena
Contests
Canada Dry Pack Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
Remarkable Women
Community
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hunger Action Month
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Hot Holiday Toys
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
How Hot Did it Get in 2021?
Video
Top Stories
UAFS Plans Slate of Events Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Top Stories
NWA MLK Council Plans Virtual Recommitment Ceremony
Video
Second Helping NWA – Chef Nate Walls’ Passion for the People
Video
5th Annual MLK Day Event to Take Place in Springdale
Video
Hot Topics – Momoa, Bonet Split; Explosive Jamie Lynn Spears Interview; Remembering Ronnie Spector
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Fence CO
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Station Jobs 📋
Search
Search
Search
NWA MLK Council Plans Virtual Recommitment Ceremony
Good Day NWA
by:
Jason Suel
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 09:47 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 09:47 AM CST
Watch as we visit with the
NWA MLK Council about their upcoming event
.
Good Day Video
How Hot Did it Get in 2021?
Video
UAFS Plans Slate of Events Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
NWA MLK Council Plans Virtual Recommitment Ceremony
Video
Hot Topics – Momoa, Bonet Split; Explosive Jamie Lyn Spear Interview; Remembering Ronnie Spector
Video
Second Helping NWA - Chef Nate Walls' Passion for the People
Video
5th Annual MLK Day Event to Take Place in Springdale
Video
Trending Stories
Arkansas’ D-line, Both Current and Future, Could Get Better in Coming Days, Other Prospect Day Tidbits
Still COVID positive on day 10? Here's CDC advice
Safety Tracy Revels Visiting Arkansas on Saturday, Hoping for Offer
U.S. Department of Transportation announces bridge investment; Arkansas to receive $278.7 million
Transfer Portal Possibilities For The Razorbacks
Friday, January 14 morning forecast
Video
West Fork man sentenced to 8 Years in Federal prison for drug trafficking
News App
Weather App