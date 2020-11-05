NWA native lands spot as contestant on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Siloam Springs native Tori Miller has taken her talents to the national stage as one of several vocalists vying to be discovered on Season 19 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’.

Miller made her debut on the hit primetime show on Monday, November 2nd, as she wowed superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani while singing Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All”.

Miller took a moment to join Good Day NWA‘s Jaclyn House and Jason Seul for an interview after Grammy Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani selected Miller to join her team during the show’s blind auditions.

Miller said she was elated to be chosen by Stefani and loves the opportunity the show gives artists, to be able to work with the coaches from all music genres.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of the show, especially when I heard that Gwen Stefani was coming back as a coach she was my number one choice from the beginning,” said Miller.

As a former Miss Rodeo Arkansas 2016, Miller is no stranger to the big stage. At 16, she graduated high school early after being accepted at Liberty University and became a touring musician performing on the opry circuit.

Her music career has taken her to 43 states and Canada to perform. Miller currently resides in Phoenix with her husband where she continues to focus on her music and songwriting.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST on KNWA.