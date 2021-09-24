NWA Naturals News; State Fair; the Farmers Market; a Book Club & More – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper.

We want to give the shout out to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Did you know they are playing for a championship? On Sunday, the Naturals clenched a spot in the AA Central Championship Series. This is the first time the team has made the championship series since 2016. General Manager Justin Cole says this is the best team we’ve seen for a few years now. After winning the first two games at home, the Naturals will play the Wichita Wind Surge in game 3 on September 24 at 7:00 p.m. in Wichita.

Happening in the River Valley, the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair starts today, September 24! Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith will host the fair. You can expect rides, live music, pig races, fair food and more. Last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic, and the fair’s chairman says there will be more to experience this year. The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair runs through October 2.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Bentonville is hosting their 5th Annual Oktoberfest celebration with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County and Havenwood! The party will be at First National Bank in Bentonville (inside and outside!), and they will have live music , great German food, and complimentary beer on tap from local and home brewers. The celebration is tomorrow September 25 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

This Saturday, September 25 you’re invited to bring your pup out to the Bentonville Farmers Market for Dog Days. There’s a Peanut Butter Eating Contest – for the dog AND owner – starting at eleven am. Followed by the prize for best costume and the prize for coolest trick or talent. All winners receive a gift basket. Bentonville Farmers Market is scheduled to last from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

September is hunger action month and KNWA’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, along with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, are working hard all month to ultimately end food insecurity. It’s no small job. They need your help. It can start by educating yourself on the problem… learning more about ways to end hunger and exploring avenues where you can make a difference. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has been working tirelessly over the past year feeding families.

Two Friends Books in Bentonville has announced that their book for the month of October is “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney. You have just enough time to pick up a copy and read it before their Book Club meets on Tuesday, October fifth. However, the book shop does say that it’s a low stakes book club and you do not even have to finish to join!