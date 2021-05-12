NWA Women’s Shelter to Raise Funds Through Pride Month Drag Show

The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is empowering domestic violence and sexual assault survivors and helping build lives free of violence.

According to their press release, “Over 30 community organizations, businesses, and non-profit groups are coming together to show their support for our siblings in the LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate the beautiful diversity that IS Northwest Arkansas during Bentonville’s first Pride Celebration!”

Watch as Good Day NWA chats with Stacy Seger, Tiffany Willis Bryson, and Inertia™️ (Joey Baker ) about details on a super fun upcoming event.

Purple Reign: Live Drag Show

Saturday, June 5

8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The Momentary

Special Guest: Crystal Methyd

Performances From Local Favorites

Benefits the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter

Full press release with additional details can be found by clicking on the link below.