NYC Marathon Returns; Disney Eyes Thanksgiving “Encanto” Premiere; Holiday “Fixin’s” Could Impact Your Budget – Hot Topics

Check out Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center.

The 50th Annual TCS New York City Marathon returned over the weekend. It is considered to be the largest marathon in the world. This year, close to 30,000 runners took on the 26.2 mile course that began on Staten Island and finished in Central Park. Runners had to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the race. Those who participate in the marathon include some of the world’s top professional athletes and runner of all ages and abilities. While running the marathon one man stopped, not to get some water, but to propose to his girlfriend at mile 17. She said “yes!”

Officials in Texas say at least 8 people are dead and several others injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. The surge broke out just after 9:00 p.m. Friday. November 5 while rapper Travis Scott was performing, Astroworld is a 2-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website. Saturday’s performances were canceled. He issued a statement saying in part “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

Switching gears to movie news, Lin-Manuel Miranda is at it again. Check out his latest film “Encanto.” The animated film centers on a large family with special powers and celebrates Latin American culture in song and dance. “Encanto” features a performance from Colombian star Carlos Vives. Stephanie Beatriz plays the lead character “Mirabel Madrigal,” the only one in her family who doesn’t seem to have any special power. Additional voice talent from veteran actor John Leguizamo! “Encanto” hits theatres on November 24 right in time for Thanksgiving.

And speaking of Thanksgiving, this year’s dinner will likely take a bite out of your budget. Experts say that’s because ingredients for your traditional turkey day dishes, like cranberry sauce and yams, could be pricier and harder to find this year. Increases in the cost of shipping materials, delivery disruptions and higher consumer demand are to blame. Experts say there are still plenty of ways to save when it comes to the turkey: Consider buying a smaller one, or opting for a less expensive meat. Shop early and use a rebate app or grocery store card to save money. You could also host a potluck dinner.

