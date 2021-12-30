NYC Preps for NYE; Westminster Dog Show Postponed; Disney Drops “The Book of Boba Fett” – Hot Topics

Check out this quick look at trending stories in Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center.

Unlike Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit, and that’s good news for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released episode one of the much anticipated show “The Book of Boba Fett.” If you’re following all things Star Wars, the show is a spin-off of the hugely popular show “The Mandalorian” and stars Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. The show is rated TV-14 and episode one is available to stream on Disney+ right now.

From something you can watch to something that won’t be happening this year. For the 2nd year in a row, the Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be postponed because of Covid-19. Organizers said Wednesday that the event will be held later “due to the surge of the Omicron variant in New York City.” The show was originally set to take place in mid-January. A new date has not been announced. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is usually held in February, but this year, it was moved to June and held outdoors because of Covid-19.

Wednesday, December 29 just wasn’t America’s lucky night. No winners were declared in the final Powerball drawing of 2021. That means the jackpot will grow to $483 million! The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022. Good luck!

New York’s Times Square is gearing to host the city’s big New Year’s Eve Bash. One item left to check off was taken care of Wednesday, December 29: test the confetti. Organizers with the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment let loose handfuls of colorful confetti for a test flight. Gravity did its job and the test was a success. On New Year’s Eve, about one-and-a-half tons of confetti will fall on Times Square at the stroke of midnight to celebrate the start of a new year.

