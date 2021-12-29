NYE Cocktails; the Holidazzle Drag Show; Live Music – Happening in NWA

Watch as we kick off the show with a couple of cocktails that could be great for your New Year’s Eve entertaining and take a look at things that are Happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

For something light and refreshing try the Merry Berry Punch, and it you like something with a kick the Bourbon Bliss is perfect for you!

If you’re looking for live music, Six Twelve Coffee House and Bar has musician Ben Harris in-the-house on Wednesday, December 29. Get ready to enjoy a chill night of acoustic guitar from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Six Twelve has everything you need to get you over the hump this hump-day. Great music, and something to sip on while you’re listening. They have live music every Wednesday night.

Here’s an update to a story and an interview we had on the show previously. The Trillium Salon Series has made the difficult decision to cancel their New Year’s Day Celebration. The event was scheduled to take place on Mount Sequoyah. However, Trillium fans should know that the organization put out a statement saying, in part, “They are busy scheming ways to safely connect through music and have lots in store for 2022.”

On Wednesday, December 29, the Holidaze on Block Street in Fayetteville is hosting the Holidazzle Drag Show, proceeds from the event support NWA Equality. Tickets are $15, and the event begins at 8:30 p.m.

