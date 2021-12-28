NYE Kids Skate Event and More Local Stories

Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Ring in the new year a little early with an event just for kids. Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville is hosting a New Year’s Eve Countdown for Kids on Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This family friendly event will feature hats, noisemakers a snowball fight, candy scramble and a balloon drop. Tickets are $10 and that includes skate rental, party supplies, pizza and soda. There is also a late night skate party geared towards teens.

The Arkansas Blood Institute invites you to give the ultimate gift. A blood drive will be held Wednesday, December 29, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Ft. Smith Convention Center. As an incentive donors will receive their choice of a holiday movie-themed tee shirt, a free VUDU movie pass and a chance to win $500. Donors also receive a free covid-19 antibody test while supplies last.

If working on your fitness is on your to-do list in the new year, Burn boot Camp in Fayetteville is offering a free New Year’s Day boot camp. Wake up bright and early on New Year’s Day at 9:00 a.m. and try a high intensity interval training. You are asked to bring a bottle of water for hydration, and parents there is complimentary childcare provided. Teens ages 13-17 are allowed to workout but there are some restrictions.

