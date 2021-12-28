NYE Kids Skate Event and More Local Stories

Good Day NWA
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Ring in the new year a little early with an event just for kids. Starlight Skatium in Fayetteville is hosting a New Year’s Eve Countdown for Kids on Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This family friendly event will feature hats, noisemakers a snowball fight, candy scramble and a balloon drop. Tickets are $10 and that includes skate rental, party supplies, pizza and soda. There is also a late night skate party geared towards teens.

The Arkansas Blood Institute invites you to give the ultimate gift. A blood drive will be held Wednesday, December 29, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Ft. Smith Convention Center. As an incentive donors will receive their choice of a holiday movie-themed tee shirt, a free VUDU movie pass and a chance to win $500. Donors also receive a free covid-19 antibody test while supplies last.

If working on your fitness is on your to-do list in the new year, Burn boot Camp in Fayetteville is offering a free New Year’s Day boot camp. Wake up bright and early on New Year’s Day at 9:00 a.m. and try a high intensity interval training. You are asked to bring a bottle of water for hydration, and parents there is complimentary childcare provided. Teens ages 13-17 are allowed to workout but there are some restrictions.

Do you have a birthday, anniversary or a big milestone coming up? We want to celebrate with you! Our KNWA Today team will is featuring all the big moments in your life during the morning news cast from 5:00 a.m. -7:00 a.m. Send us an email: birthdays@knwa.com, and be sure to send in pictures or videos You may see your loved ones featured on the morning show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play