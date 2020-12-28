Olly Makes Bakery Awarded Grant from the Spanx Foundation

Watch the full interview with Molly Murphy, owner of Olly Makes Bakery in Bentonville. Olly Makes Bakery has been awarded a $5,000 grant supporting women-owned businesses from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. Nationwide there were only 1,000 grantees.

Molly had this to say about receiving this grant. “This year has been filled with so much fear, uncertainty, and anxiety that I think it’s important we share stories like these. It was so beautiful to see there’s an extremely successful female entrepreneur allowing relief to other female entrepreneurs who are in positions of need. I’m so extremely grateful for this grant, it allowed me to proceed with my business and allow my amazing community to continue their support. My bakery is gluten free and predominantly organic ingredients, we make everything from scratch each and every day, and treat our customers like family. It’s a passion of mine to bring this back to the food industry and this grant made a huge difference in our year.”