The Nutty Runner 5k will be making its return Saturday, March 20. This year they are getting nutty-er!

Watch as Carey Ashworth (Spark Foundation) joins Good Day NWA to talk about all the ways you can participate in this year’s event and how the run is taking the format of a scavenger hunt so you must search for your beer.

It’s not too late to register to be a participant (limited capacity), a volunteer, or even a designated driver.