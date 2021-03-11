One Year with Covid-19; Springdale Gets New Bakery; Farmers’ Markets Return – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in NWA. Watch as Randy Wilburn (I Am Northwest Arkansas) joins Good Day NWA to break it all down.

This week marks one year since Covid-19 changed life as we know it. KNWA aired a special on Covid 19 and what’s next for Arkansans. Restaurant workers certainly navigated lots of changes during the pandemic – closings, reopening at limited capacity and safety fears. Area schools also faced uncertainty.

A Fayetteville-based bakery and café is planning an expansion soon. Stone Mill Bread, a company that got its start on Greg Avenue in Fayetteville, will soon open a location in Springdale. The new restaurant will be located on West Sunset Ave, in the space formerly home to Cotton Patch Café. It will be the third location for the company. with the original location in Fayetteville and a location in Bentonville. If all goes well, the new restaurant will be up and running by mid-April.

Another thing to mention is that Farmer’s Markets are returning across the region. Fayetteville’s Farmer’s Market is set to return to the downtown square on Saturday, March 20. And while that’s still a bit away, several measures are in place for you to be aware of now. Among them, masks and social distancing will be required, and market officials are asking for only serious shoppers to attend. New this year, pickup for the online market has been moved to the Fayetteville Public Library. The online market will open for orders from 6 p.m. on Sunday nights beginning on March 14, and will remain open for orders through 6 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. Pick up will be available on Thursdays at the library’s south parking lot from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.