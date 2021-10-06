Opera, Art, & the 8th Annual ArkanSalsa Fest – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

There will be sand – 25 tons of it! Sun & Sea is an opera performed by 13 artists and it opens at the Momentary on Wednesday, October 6 and runs through Saturday, October 9. The contemporary opera is a slice of life of a day on the beach. There are multiple shows each day – the performance for Saturday has already sold out, so get your tickets where you can. Tickets start at just $20, $16 dollars for members.

The University of Arkansas Music Department invites you to virtually attend a concert featuring their Treble Chorus and Razorback Chorus. The concert will be livestreamed on YouTube tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. It’s free to attend.

Happening on Thursday, October 7 in downtown Springdale, you’re invited to celebrate the creative community by taking part in an art walk. Galleries, museums, makers’ spaces and boutiques will open their doors so that you can enjoy an evening of free exhibitions and entertainment along with live music, food & drinks in the Outdoor Dining District. The event is set to last from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Speaking of downtown Springdale, that’s the place you want to be on Saturday as well. The 8th Annual Arkansalsa Fest will take place at Shiloh Square beginning with a parade at 11:30 a.m. There’s a kids zone, live music, and a car show, plus the crystal bridges mobile art lab will be featuring several artists.