Opera in the Ozarks Returns for 70th Season

An annual summer festival is returning. Opera in the Ozarks is coming back to the stage for its 70th Anniversary Season
Watch as Artistic Director Tom Cockrell and Musicians Orlando Scalia and Lisa Meyerhofer visit with Good Day NWA about the exciting return of the opera and what you need to do to make sure you reserve your spot.
Opera in the Ozarks 70th Anniversary Season
Featuring:
- Massenet’s Cendrillon | A re-telling of Cinderella
- Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor | based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott
- Inspiration Point Fine Arts | 16311 US-62 | Eureka Springs, AR 72632