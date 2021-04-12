Opera in the Ozarks Returns for 70th Season

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An annual summer festival is returning. Opera in the Ozarks is coming back to the stage for its 70th Anniversary Season

Watch as Artistic Director Tom Cockrell and Musicians Orlando Scalia and Lisa Meyerhofer visit with Good Day NWA about the exciting return of the opera and what you need to do to make sure you reserve your spot.

Opera in the Ozarks 70th Anniversary Season

Featuring:

  • Massenet’s Cendrillon | A re-telling of Cinderella
  • Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor | based on the novel by Sir Walter Scott
  • Inspiration Point Fine Arts | 16311 US-62 | Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play