Opportunities for Artists; Live Music at George’s; Where to Bike in Style – What You Need to Know

We talk about giving back a lot, and here is a very easy way you can do just that. 7hills Homeless Center is accepting in-kind donations again. Highest need items right now are shaving cream, tents, and men’s jeans sizes 32, 34, and 36. You can drop these items off at the 7hills Day Center on School Avenue in Fayetteville. We have a link to a full list of needed items on our website.

If you’re looking for some live music on Thursday, April 30, George’s Majestic Lounge has you covered. The band “Right-Field” will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. for a one-night-only concert. Tickets are twelve dollars and the doors for the show will open at 7:00 p.m. You must be at least eighteen year old to attend this concert.

Are you looking for your creative tribe? Want to be part of the art scene in Northwest Arkansas? Then, it’s time for you to join the Artists of Northwest Arkansas. They are a non-profit organization of artists who support one another while growing the visual arts in our region. There are plenty of benefits to becoming a member including educational opportunities, professional workshops, and art trips. We have membership information on our website.

Speaking of artists, the Artists 360 program for local artists has been renewed for another three years, The program was also expanded to include additional grants. Its aim is to identify and elevate the region’s leading artists. The program began in 2018 as a three-year pilot that ultimately provided $342,000 in grants to 60 artists of all disciplines. In total, this next iteration will include $600,000 in funding.

Strap on your bike helmets because Slow Streets NWA is here! Beginning this weekend. Some neighborhood streets throughout our region will be safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle, These routes, which are wider spaces than sidewalks and trails, are designed to be accessible and open to all community members, not just serious cyclists and competitive athletes. With Mother’s Day and Memorial weekend both happening in the month of May, this could be the perfect time to explore our region on your bike.